NBA star caught begging in US; watch

The American Delonte West, a former basketball player who played for almost a decade in the NBA, was caught begging on the streets of the USA (watch below).

The incident took place last weekend on an avenue in the city of Alexandria, which is part of the southeastern state of Virginia.

In the images, which went viral on social media, he appears holding a cardboard and greets a driver who recognized him.

West, who played professionally as wing guard and today he is 38 years old, he defended great teams like Boston CelticsDallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers during his career, which spanned nine seasons. The player came to work side by side with LeBron James.

Flagra is nothing new

It is not the first time that the former player has been seen on the streets. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder more than ten years ago, the American was seen barefoot and in dirty clothes in a Houston parking lot in 2016.

Since then, West has occasionally been seen in a precarious situation by fans who recognize him on public roads.

He even received medical help funded by the owner of the Dallas Mavericks when his drug addiction became public, but he reappeared begging a short time later.