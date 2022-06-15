Netflix Announces Matilda’s Musical; watch the trailer · Rolling Stone

Classic from the 1990s, Matilda will be adapted into a musical format by Netflix

Classic from the 1990s, Matilda (1996) will get a new version by Netflix, this time in musical format. The announcement was made by the streaming social networks on Wednesday, the 15th, which also released the first teaser for the film.

Her name? MATILDA! ✨ My new movie Matilda: The Musical arrives in December. pic.twitter.com/tRfGfZwt6t — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 15, 2022

From the first images, it is possible to see how the musical will follow the story of the young Matilda, a little girl with telekinesis powers who is neglected by her family and sent to a high school with a very strict principal, but also with a very caring teacher.

Matilda: The Musical (2022) will have Emma Thompson in the role of director Trunchbull,Alisha Weir as Matilda,Lashana Lynch How teacher Jennifer Honey and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough like the parents of Matilda.

The direction was left to the winner of the TonyMatthew Warchuswhile production is Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Jon Finn and Luke Kelly. Dennis Kelly adapted the script with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Matilda: The Musicalarrives at Netflix in December 2022.

