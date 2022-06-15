Netflix Releases Trailer for Persuasion Starring Dakota Johnson; check out

THE Netflix released the official trailer for the film on Tuesday. Persuasionwhich stars actress Dakota Johnson, from 50 Shades of Grey. The production adapts the homonymous book by author Jane Austen, published in 1818.

The story narrates the saga of Anne Elliot, a woman who lives in a family considered snobbish, but who is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to convince her not to marry a man from a poor background, she meets him again eight years later.

“Anne must choose between leaving the past behind or listening to her heart that it’s about second chances,” reads the Netflix synopsis. Check out the trailer:

Netflix bets on original content with Dakota Johnson

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the film Persuasion has names like Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Izuka Hoyle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Jordan Long, Ali Ariaie, Yolanda Kettle and Janet Henfrey in the cast.

Carrie Cracknell is directing and the screenplay is by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. According to the producers, the story will have a more modern guise than the story of the 19th century, but the material will be duly respected.

Dakota Johnson gained worldwide fame by starring in the 50 Shades trilogy. The movie sequel ended in 2018 with the release of 50 Shades Freed.