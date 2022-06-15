New Russo Brothers movie with Chris Evans and Wagner Moura has unpublished scene released

This is the most expensive movie on Netflix!

driven by Russo brothersknown for Avengers: Infinity War and Ultimatumthe film hidden agent count with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and the Brazilian Wagner Moura in the cast. Now, during geeked weeka Netflix released a never-before-seen scene from their ambitious project.

In hidden agentadaptation of the same name written by a book by Mark Greaney, we follow the story of a CIA mercenary — played by Gosling — who discovers a big secret of his agency. After that, he ends up being hunted by his former colleagues and international assassins, led by the psychotic agent lived by Evans.

In the new scene released, we see a fight between the two main characters of the long. Check out:

With a budget of 200 million dollarsthis is the most expensive movie on netflix until the moment. The idea is that the feature will be a success, starting an action franchise adapting the other books of Mark Greaney.

In addition to Evans, Gosling and Moura, hidden agent count with Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Scott Haze in the cast.

hidden agent arrives at streaming day July, 22.

Also check: