New Thor movie was authorized by Marvel well before the public imagined

Although it took about a year and a half to be announced, during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, after the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder received the green light much earlier, according to its director Taika Waititi.

While promoting the film, during a recent interview with the American website Fandango, the filmmaker recalled the exact moment when Marvel Studios executives authorized him to start developing the fourth God of Thunder solo film.

“We got this green light during dinner when Ragnarok it went out. We popped into a few movie theaters in town and then went to dinner and started brainstorming with Kevin (Feige – president of Marvel Studios) and the rest of Marvel. The movie became so beloved that right after that, they said, ‘Let’s do another one!’” he said.

And who knew that those ideas discussed over a dinner would end up resulting in the most out-of-the-box production Waititi has ever made, which he said in a social media post when he finished filming, will bring audiences a lot of fun.

“Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and [Chris Hemsworth] that we’re too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Okay, I don’t look cool, I know that.” “This movie is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honored to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so everyone can see it in May 2022,” he wrote.

The Mighty Thor springs into action

Despite being a solo God of Thunder film, in this fourth film he will have to share the spotlight and battles with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who will emerge as the Mighty Thor, something that will make the character played by Natalie Portman much less boring. as Waititi pointed out earlier.

“You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who’s walking around with science equipment. She knows, as Thor flies around, she’s left on Earth, stamping her foot and wondering, ‘When is he coming back?’ This is boring. You want her to be part of the adventure,” he said.

Although this version of Jane Foster comes from the comics and seems like a natural order of things, the director admitted that the decision to make this transition was not something planned, but an idea that came about as he began production on Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I didn’t know we were going to use the Almighty Thor character plot until we started working on the actual story. I was writing it and I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to bring Jane back into the plot?’” he revealed.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.

