New York Court Rules City Zoo Elephant Is Not a Human | World

The elephant Happy, who lives at the Bronx Zoo in New York, in the United States, cannot legally be considered a person, despite being intelligent and being an object of compassion, the state court ruled on Tuesday (14).

The court ended the vote with a score of 5 to 2. The case was important in the US because the decision can guide how the country’s justice will handle cases in which it is claimed that animals can also benefit from human rights.

The action to consider that the elephant could have rights similar to those of humans was brought by the organization Nonhuman Rights Project, which asked for a habeas corpus for Happy (this is a legal instrument that serves to ask for the freedom of people).

The zoo claimed that if the activists won, there could be more lawsuits on behalf of animals, both in zoos and on farms and even in homes.

The Court took this argument into consideration.

The decision was written by Judge Janet DiFiore. She said that no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings and deserve care and compassion, but that a habeas corpus is a legal instrument to protect the freedom of humans, and does not apply to non-humans such as Happy.

A decision otherwise would have a destabilizing impact on modern society, the judge ruled.

“Indeed, if the logical conclusion is followed, this determination would entail questioning all assumptions about the ownership of pets and service animals and the use of animals in other forms of work,” the decision states.

A lower court had similarly ruled.

The activists of the Nonhuman Rights Project argue that the elephant is an autonomous animal, with a cognitive complexity and that it deserves to be the recipient of the rights that the law guarantees to a person.

Two judges disagreed with the majority. For them, an animal also has legal rights, and the elephant is in an environment that is not natural for her and that does not allow her to live her life.

“Her life in captivity is unfair and inhuman, an affront to civilization and every day she remains captive (a spectacle for humans) also diminishes us,” wrote Jenny Rivera, a judge who disagreed with the majority.

The decision can no longer be appealed.

