Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron Join Joey King in New Netflix Movie

Netflix has hired a stellar cast for its upcoming romantic comedy, consisting of The Kissing Booth’s Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

As yet untitled, the story follows a surprising romance that begins with comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss, as they grapple with the complications of love, sex and identity.

Continues after advertising

The film was recently approved and will be shot later this year, according to Deadline.

The screenplay is by Richard LaGravenese (My Life with Liberace) and Carrie Solomon. LaGravenese also directs the feature film.

The production is by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman. Netflix acquired Solomon’s script in 2022, attracting the three lead actors.

There is no release date yet for the Netflix romantic comedy.

Nicole Kidman is cut from tribute to Tom Cruise’s career at Cannes

Last Wednesday, the 18th, the Cannes Film Festival prepared and designed a montage in honor of the life and work of Tom Cruise, but left out an important element of his story: Nicole Kidman.

According to Variety, the video had about 10 minutes of highlights from the life of Tom Cruise, 59, who was a special guest at the event to receive the honor on the opening week of his new film, Top Gun: Maverick.

Nicole Kidman missing from Tom Cruise’s career highlights Cannes montage, according to reports

The three films that Cruise and Kidman made together (Days of Thunder, The Faraway Dream and Eyes Wide Shut) were featured in the video, but all of Kidman’s appearances were cut, even though they were together at the time the films were filmed.

And it seems that Tom Cruise noticed the cut since, according to Variety, he did not fail to mention it at the masterclass event that took place after the video was shown, when he talked about Eyes Wide Shut and that, in this project, Kubrick, Nic and him worked together to find the right tone for the story.

Cruise and Kidman were married in 1990 and the actor filed for divorce in 2001.

However, Kidman seems reluctant to talk about her ex: In an interview with New York Magazine in 2018, Kidman said she talks about her marriage to Cruise because it “almost feels disrespectful” to her current husband Keith Urban, with whom she’s been married since. 2006 and have two children together.