Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron to Star in Netflix Romantic Comedy

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are in talks to star in a romantic comedy for Netflixaccording to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, still untitled, will be written by Richard LaGravenesewho has worked as a screenwriter on The Fisherman of Illusions, The Bridges of Madison and much more. Carrie Solomon – who is currently working on the recently announced prelude to Eleven men and a secret with Margot Robbie – will co-write the film.

Still according to The Hollywood Reporter the production will be a “Surprising romance that triggers comedic consequences for a young girl, her mother and her movie star boss”. The romantic comedy will be produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altmanand will reportedly begin production later this year in Atlanta.

Nicole Kidman is coming out of an Oscar-nominated role, in which she starred as Lucille Ball in Introducing the Ricardos from Amazon, in addition to starring the man of the northin Robert Eggers, earlier this year.

Efron was also in theaters earlier this year, where he starred in the remake from Blumhouse of Flames of vengeance in Stephen King. As for King, she continues her rise to fame after dropping out in the teen romance trilogy by Netflix, The Kissing Booth. Her next role will be in Hulu’s medieval action movie, The Princess, which premieres next month on July 1, 2022.