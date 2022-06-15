Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King in Netflix’s New Romantic Comedy

Netflix has a new romantic comedy in development and has already announced three cast members. According to Deadline, Nicole Kidman (O Homem do Norte), Zac Efron (The Beach Bum: A Vida Uma Boa) and Joey King (Bullet Train: Conboio Bala) will be the main faces of this project that so far has not defined a official title.

The new “romcom” will be directed by Richard LaGravenese (Marvelous Creatures), a filmmaker who is back in directing after taking over the helm of the musical-dramatic comedy “The Last Five Years”, released in 2014.

According to the publication, the film’s story will take place after a surprising romance that begins a series of comic consequences, which involve a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss, as they face complications. of love, sex and identity.

LaGravenese co-wrote the screenplay with Carrie Solomon, who was recently announced to write the script for a spin-off of “Ocean’s Eleven,” directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell) and starring Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad). .

The production was recently approved by Netflix and will be filmed later this year, with no release date announced. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman will produce the project through Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.