‘Only Murders in the Building’ trailer has new mystery and cameos

The Star+ platform has released a new subtitled trailer for “Only Murders in the Building”, a comedy series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as three neighbors obsessed with crime documentaries.

The series was created by Steve Martin and John Robert Hoffman (writer of “Grace and Frankie”), is produced by Dan Fogelman (creator of “This Is Us”) and in addition to the famous trio has several celebrities in the mystery of season 2. Some show up in the trailer.

Notable guest appearances include award-winning actress Shirley MacLaine (Oscar winner for “Tender Bonds”), comedian Amy Schumer (“Uncompensated”) and model/actress Cara Delevingne (“Suicide Squad”).

In the plot, the three “true crime” fans decide to create a podcast when they come across in their building a mystery just like the ones they love to watch, which also, unfortunately, makes them the main suspects. The plot continues in Season 2, when the three find themselves confronted by a mysterious person interested in framing them and having them arrested, while a rival podcast appears and everyone in the building starts to look at them with suspicion.

The attraction is the first series in Steve Martin’s career and marks the return of Selena Gomez to the format, a decade after “Wizards of Waverly Place”, which ended in 2012 on Disney Channel.

Season 2 premiere is scheduled for June 28.