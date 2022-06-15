Organized by Botafogo enters Espaço Lonier to protest and chat with athletes at DM; PM is triggered

Members of the Fúria Jovem organized crowd went to Espaço Lonier this Wednesday morning to protest against the moment of Botafogo in the Brazilian Championship and charge players, commission and board. The group managed to access the site – training is scheduled for the afternoon.

The official profile of Fúria Jovem published an image of members of the organization talking to players who were undergoing treatment in the Medical Department, such as Victor Sá, Diego Gonçalves, Del Piage, Kayque and Lucas Fernandes. Another video shows the presence of military police inside the DM (see below).

Botafogo lives the first crisis in the John Textor Era, with four consecutive defeats and in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. Without winning for five games, Glorioso will try to recover against São Paulo, this Thursday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

This Wednesday, the “Blog do Ancelmo Gois”, from the newspaper “O Globo”, reported that there are internal questions at the club about the commitment of some Botafogo players in training. There are even reports of athletes arriving late for activities.

At this moment, about 40 Fúria Jovem fans are in the Lonier space to demand satisfaction from Mazzuco, Alessandro Britto, Luís Castro and the commitment of the players. pic.twitter.com/CHqDzqIOug — Backstage at Botafogo (@bastidoresdobfr) June 15, 2022

*Updated at 10:48 am