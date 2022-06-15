Palmeiras has another promise besieged by European clubs. Almost as much as Endrick: midfielder Luís Guilherme – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

The 26th of July is eagerly awaited at Palmeiras.

It will be when Endrick turns 16 and signs his contract with the club. With a termination fine of 60 million euros, around R$316 million.

The scorer manages to capitalize all the media attention. Mainly because he was instrumental in winning the São Paulo Cup, an unprecedented competition that the club won in January.





But, beyond the easy hype for Endrick, there is another very promising talent at Palestra Itália.

The attacking midfielder Luís Guilherme.

Skillful, fast, intelligent and top scorer, he was part of the group that won the São Paulo Cup, he was not a starter. But, after the competition, he established himself not only in Palmeiras sub-17. But in the Brazilian team, being one of the stars in the Montaigu tournament, in France, in which Endrick was the main focus of journalists.





Luís Guilherme caught the attention of rivals in the Spanish capital, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

He turned 16 on February 9.

And he could have already signed his professional contract since then.

But his manager, Nick Arcuri, had a lengthy negotiation with Palmeiras. As with Endrick, there was a promise not to betray the club that bet on his football, bringing him from Sergipe five years ago.





The delay is explained in the search for a monthly amount for the athlete.

Abel Ferreira was delighted with the young midfielder’s football. And he recommended that Palmeiras stay with the athlete.

And the three-year contract was signed last month, with a termination penalty of 60 million euros, exactly the same as what will be done with Endrick.





The novelty lies in the fact that, in recent days, businessmen representing European, French and English clubs have sought out Palmeiras to try to prioritize the sale.

The demand is amazing, almost as big as for Endrick.

Remembering that the negotiation can even ‘be tied up’, but a young player with a contract with a Brazilian club can only be sold abroad when he turns 18. The case of Vinicius Junior, negotiated by Flamengo with Real Madrid, is the best example.





But there was a refusal of priority on the part of Palmeiras.

Palmeiras wants to polish the athlete. And negotiate, in the future, with whoever offers more. No strings attached.

The club wants to use the same method that is being applied with Endrick. Make him work in the base divisions until the end of the year.





And, little by little, participate in training with professionals. Until, in 2023, it is a constant. So that, in the second half of the year, they will gradually enter the games. And, in 2024, yes, fight for position among the holders.

Abel Ferreira’s request will be respected.

If a club doesn’t come up that wants to pay 60 million euros, R$ 316 million, Luís Guilherme will stay at Palmeiras.

And in the Brazilian team.

With great expectations of success in the future…

(Although confirmation was made this afternoon, as the blog posted in the morning, the deal was tied and fully confirmed last month. Three years, until 2025. €60 million fine. It was published hours before Palmeiras made it official …)