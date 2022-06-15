Pedro becomes a ‘disappointing’ signing at Flamengo, and could leave the club for another Brazilian giant

With an eye on the hiring of striker Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica, Flamengo can sell striker Pedro, still this year in search of recovering a good part of the player’s investment and making money for future signings.

Pedro arrived at Flamengo in 2020 for almost R$100 million. Flamengo paid dearly to take him out of European football, despite the player’s arrival as a backup to Gabigol, the main player in Flamengo’s squad.

More than two years later, Pedro may be leaving Flamengo. That’s because, according to the GOAL portal, the player will become a negotiable athlete in the understanding of the board, which still classifies him as a somewhat disappointing signing, both for the value and for the numbers on the field.

At the beginning of the season, Flamengo still considered the player as ‘untouchable’ within the squad, and even refused a big proposal of up to 20 million euros from Palmeiras for his football. Months later, with Pedro getting involved in some controversies off the field, such as forcing a possible exit, things could change for the green club, which is still looking at the market in search of a number 9.

Palmeiras could be Pedro’s next destination. The current Libertadores champion is eyeing the market in search of the dreamed shirt 9 that Abel asks for so much, and things could heat up with Flamengo’s decision to open a possible deal.