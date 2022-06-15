Perotti, forward for Chapecoense, is sent off for a hard tackle on Ignacio, from Bahia; watch the video | Brazilian series b

Chapecoense striker Perotti received a red card for a hard tackle on Ignacio, Bahia’s defender. The teams face each other on Tuesday night, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The ge follows the match in real time [veja o lance no vídeo acima].
Perotti arrived late in the bid, eight minutes into the first half, and hit Ignacio’s ankle with the cleats of his boot, which immediately fell to the ground. Initially, the Chape player received only a yellow card.
After being called by VAR to review the bid in the video, referee Douglas Marques das Flores canceled the yellow card and issued the red card.
Between the foul and the consultation of the video, the game was stopped for just over four minutes.
Perotti is sent off in a match against Bahia – Photo: Reproduction
At Central do Apito, Sálvio Spínola agreed with Perotti’s expulsion in the eighth minute of the first half.
– This is the bid that the video referee needs to recommend a review. The place where he hit, and form, hard, for me is for a red card.
Before the expulsion, after just two minutes, Chape opened the scoring with Chrystian. Until the publication of this report, the match followed 1 to 0 for the visiting team.