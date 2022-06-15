Persuasion: Romance with Dakota Johnson gets trailer on Netflix; Look!

Netflix launched, this Tuesday (14), the official trailer of Persuasionfilm starring Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray). The production adapts the homonymous book by writer Jane Austen, which was published in 1818.

The plot tells the story of Anne Elliot, a woman who lives in a snobbish family that is on the verge of bankruptcy. Persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins, she ends up meeting him again eight years later.

“[Agora] Anne must choose between leaving the past behind or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Check out the trailer below Persuasion (persuasionin the original in English):

In addition to the star Dakota Johnson, the cast of the feature film consists of names like Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Izuka Hoyle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, Mia McKenna- Bruce, Jordan Long, Ali Ariaie, Yolanda Kettle and Janet Henfrey.

Carrie Cracknell is directing and writing is by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. According to the producers, despite being a more modern take on the 1800s story, the source material was respected.

This is not the first time that the novel has been adapted, as it has won miniseries for television, including a film released in 1995 starring Ciarán Hinds.

Persuasion debuts exclusively on Netflix on July 15, 2022.