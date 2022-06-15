“Players who stepped on the ball…”; Dudu exposes situation that left Abel ‘hair on end’ at Palmeiras

Striker is always very sincere when he talks about something that involves the world of the ball

Dudu is one of the greatest idols in the history of Palmeiras. For many, he is the greatest for everything he has conquered and represents the Club. The athlete really has a huge identification with the Palmeiras shirt and, moreover, he has been showing that it is not because he is one of those who has more time at home that he plays for his name. On the contrary, the perception is that the shorty plays even better than the other years.

Dudu was always very authentic and sincere with words. In an interview with Flow Sport Club podcast the attacker revealed that Abel returned for a while with the concentration before the games due to some players (without naming names) made a slip and were leaving for other places on the eve of the clashes. This certainly made Abel dislike it, as he is a hard-line commander.

“It came more from the coach (taking away concentration), in his culture there wasn’t much to concentrate on. But there were some episodes of players who stepped on the ball, who left the day before the game. Then we refocus”, stated.

This season, Abel Ferreira decided to give a vote of confidence to the cast and the athletes did not concentrate again. Abroad, it’s a culture of not having that concentration, but in Brazil it’s something common. However, the commander is very keen on the discipline and commitment of each player, whether starting or reserve.

“He opened that gap again, always throwing the responsibility on us, because we know it’s not a concentration in the CT, but it’s at home. I think this is important for us. Not that we don’t like to concentrate, but it’s nice to stay at home. I think he gave that confidence to us”, scored.