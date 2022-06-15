Police officer shoots supporter in the back who was surrendered during game in Mozarlândia; video | Goiás

A policeman shot a fan in the back with a rubber bullet, in a stadium in Mozarlândia, in northwest Goiás. Video recorded by a person who was in the stands shows the moment when the agent fired twice and hit the 37-year-old man, who had his back to the agents.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Images also show injuries after the shooting.

The case happened on Sunday (12), after a game between Mozarlândia and Aruanã, held at the Municipal Stadium Alicio Camões de Araújo.

O g1 contacted the Military Police, who claimed to have opened an administrative disciplinary process to investigate the circumstances of the fact involving military police officers from the Specialized Policing Command (CPE).

1 of 2 Policeman shoots fan in stadium – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Policeman shoots a fan in a stadium – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

In addition, the g1 requested a position from the Municipality of Mozarlândia, on the night of this Tuesday (14), and did not receive a response until the publication of this report. O g1 also failed to locate the defense of the Mozarlândia and Aruanã teams for a position on the case.

After the case, the injured man did not want to register a police report.

2 of 2 Fan is shot by rubber bullet — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera A fan is shot by a rubber bullet — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.