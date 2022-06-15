Police seize pirated headphones, speakers and cell phone chargers in warehouse in downtown SP | Sao Paulo

Police found a deposit of pirated electronics in a commercial room in a building in downtown São Paulo this Tuesday (14). Products were seized such as speakers, headphones and cell phone chargers, in addition to labels and plaques from brands such as JBL, Apple and Motorola, which indicates counterfeit items.

Investigators located the building, on Florêncio de Abreu street, after a cargo theft. One of the truck drivers who was the victim of this robbery overheard part of the bandits’ conversation when he was in captivity. The criminals said they would send the material to an address in the region of Rua 25 de Março, in the center of the capital.

The building is intended for commercial rooms, with controlled and restricted entrance, but there was a lot of movement at night and during the dawn in the property, to remove goods. The unusual flow caught the attention of the police, who located six rooms, between the sixth and seventh floors, used as a warehouse for goods.

Deputy Karla Regina Teixeira, holder of the 9th DP Carandiru, who presides over the investigation, asked the Justice for a search and seizure injunction, which was executed this Tuesday (14). Police officers from GARRA/DOPE and the 4th North Section also participated in the operation.

The seized material must be analyzed by the expert to determine if all products are pirated and if there are stolen items. A person responsible for guarding the rooms was detained for investigation.

