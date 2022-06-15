Primo Rico Reveals Which Indicators He’s Watching in Bitcoin’s Fall

Thiago Nigro, known as Primo Rico, commented on the current moment of Bitcoin’s fall and which indicators he follows to better understand the scenario, especially when observing the long term of the digital currency.

The last few months have been tough for investors in this market, who have seen Bitcoin drop 56% against the Real. The price went from BRL 266 thousand in January 2022 to just BRL 114 thousand on Tuesday (14).

In this way, many believe that bitcoin is nearing its end, after a marked drop. However, the youtuber revealed some indicators that can calm investors and show that in the long term, the situation can be better.

Cousin Rico Explains What Caused Bitcoin’s Crash

In a video recorded by Primo Rico last Monday (13), he explains some of the reasons that he believes are the causes of the current fall of bitcoin in the market.

According to the youtuber, who has more than 5.7 million subscribers, the main reason for the movement is the high interest rates caused by central banks around the world, mainly in the United States. This scenario reduces investors’ risk appetite, as they earn more in fixed income investments.

He recalled that the main stock market indices also fall, showing a crisis scenario in various assets around the world.

The second reason, according to Thiago Nigro, is that Celsius Network froze withdrawals from its customers and moved funds into wallets, as did Binance, which also froze withdrawals to customers, two alarming situations that may have caused more panic in a fragile market.

Youtuber revealed indicators that he observes at the moment

According to Primo Rico, he is watching Bitcoin’s Fear & Greed indicator, which shows the greed and fear of investors. As extreme fear has been seen in the market, the moment can be interesting for new purchases.

Another indicator he looks at is what measures the power of miners, which is the hash rate. As the falling price did not impact miners’ activity, he believes the signal is positive for the market.

In addition, bitcoin whales, those addresses that hold more than 1,000 BTCs, continue to buy more coins with the drop, meaning Primo Rico noted that this is also promising.

When analyzing the Mayer Multiple, which has reached an attractive price range of Bitcoin, he believes that the digital currency is very cheap. As Ethereum is related to the main cryptocurrency, he believes the fundamentals are the same.