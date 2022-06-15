Procon notifies Apple and Samsung stores for selling cell phones without a charger :: Notícias de MT

The State Procon inspected Apple and Samsung stores located at Pantanal Shopping, in Cuiab. The purpose of the action, carried out under the guidance of the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) of the Ministry of Justice and Public Safety, was to investigate the sale of cell phones without battery chargers, a practice considered an infraction by consumer protection agencies. Suppliers have been notified and can be fined R$3 million.

Also read:



13-year-old girl found after family search for information

The practice of selling cell phones without the charger is a violation of the consumer’s basic rights, which has already been judicially recognized in Brazil. In March 2021, Fundao Procon-SP fined Apple BRL 10.5 million and Procon Fortaleza fined Apple and Samsung BRL 26 million in January 2022.

The Assistant Secretary for Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights, Edmundo Taques, explains that Senacon identified possible irregularities and prepared a Technical Note (No. 15/2021 and No. 101/2021) providing guidance on the subject.

“The National Secretariat also initiated an administrative process against the manufacturers for the removal of energy chargers from the brand’s mobile phones. Consumer protection agencies consider that the item is essential for the proper functioning of telephone sets”, emphasizes Taques, informing that, in response to Senacon, the manufacturers claim that they removed the power adapter in order to reduce the environmental impact, preserve the environment and promote sustainable consumption.

According to the current coordinator of Market Inspection, Control and Monitoring of Procon-MT, Andr Carvalho Rondon Badini, in addition to carrying out the inspection in person at the stores last Friday (10), the team also monitored Apple’s websites and from Samsung.

“We hope that the problem will be resolved and that the suppliers will start selling electronic devices together with their chargers as soon as possible. In addition to manufacturers, establishments that sell telephone sets without the respective chargers are also fined and are subject to administrative sanctions provided for in the Consumer Protection and Defense Code”, points out Andr.

During the action at the Apple store, the inspectors were informed that as of October 2020, the company no longer included adapters for battery charging in smartphones of the IPhone line and that, currently, the item sold at a price of R$ 250.00

At the time of inspection, the establishment sold six models of iPhone cell phones without chargers: IPhone 11; iPhone 12; iPhone SE3RD 3rd generation; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The IPhone 12 Mini and IPhone 13 Mini models were not being sold by the store.

At the Samsung store, consumers are offered seven types of cell phones that are sold without chargers, in the Galaxy S21 models; Galaxy S21+; Galaxy Z FOLD3; GALAXY Z FLIP3; Galaxy S22; Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The team was informed that, since February 2021, from the Galaxy S21 model, the company has been selling the devices without the charger. However, Samsung provides the adapter free of charge, upon request by the consumer, which must be done through the website ‘samsungparavoce.com.br’ within 30 days of the date of purchase.

The two suppliers were notified and have a period of up to ten days to present the requested documents to the State Procon of Mato Grosso. If practices that violate the Consumer Protection and Defense Code (CDC) are proven, suppliers are subject to administrative sanctions, which can even include suspension of product supply, and a fine that can reach more than R$3 million.

(With press release)