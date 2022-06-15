Procon of São José dos Pinhais may fine Apple and Samsung in R$ 12 million

O procon from the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhaismetropolitan region of Curitibaadopted the technical note of the National Secretariat for Consumer Protection and installed administrative process against companies Apple and Samsung for selling their devices without a charger.

Such a situation, according to the analysis of the agency, configures tying, since it forces consumers to buy accessories from the brands in order to use the equipment.

Companies have a deadline to present a defense and justify the reason for the removal of the accessory, which is essential for carrying and integrates the functional concept of the products.

The fine to be applied by Procon de SJP can reach R$ 12,000,000.00 (twelve million reais) due to abusive practice for violation of the Consumer Defense Code.

Currently, Apple sells several cell phones without a charger, such as IPhones 11, IPhone 12, IPhone 13 and their variations, as well as Samsung does not offer chargers for models of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z FOLD3, lines; GALAXY Z FLIP3, Galaxy S22. Samsung has been doing some actions/promotions that provide free chargers.

Recently, Procon Fortaleza fined both companies BRL 26 million and Procon-Sp fined Apple BRL 10.5 million in 2021.