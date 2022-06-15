PS5 will get Pro Controller with removable analogs [Rumor]

Sony is working and may soon announce a professional controller for PlayStation 5, which would have detachable sticks, trigger stops (parts that reduce trigger latency), rear buttons, and more. The official codename of the product is “Hunt”, which means “Hunting” in Portuguese.

The information was released this Wednesday (15) on the website Try Hard Guides by well-known insider Tom Henderson, who recently revealed about Hideo Kojima’s supposed new game and last year got it all right about battlefield 2042. He said he even saw prototype images of the new hardware.

According to Henderson, the controller has an aesthetic similar to the Dual Sense, but with some important differences. One of the main novelties is precisely the buttons under the analogs that allow them to be removed.

The device also has trigger stops on the back to improve response time when pulling the triggers from the top. Parts are very popular among FPS players who use controllers, as they allow for more precise commands.

According to Henderson, the prototype images also show a kind of grip to help with the grip of the controller.

Revelation of Control

The insider’s source said that the “PS5 Pro Controller”, as the product is being called in casual conversation within Sony, will even have software updates.

“To be absolutely clear – I don’t know when the reveal or release will be. I’m speculating it could be later in the month based on what I’m hearing about ‘some’ hardware announcements [que a Sony pode fazer],” added Henderson.

