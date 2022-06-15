Quartet of Hercules planes makes a low flight, in a line and glued to the mountain

Beautiful images of Hercules special operations planes were captured in the UK countryside, showing the harmony of the MC-130’s flight.

Excerpt from the video you see below





The MC-130 is the USAF’s version of the legendary C-130 Hercules dedicated to Special Operations, equipped with multiple cameras, sensors and radios to support ground troops such as Rangers, Navy Seals, Delta Force and the Green Berets.

Another differential of the MC-130 is the ability to land on shorter runways than the traditional Hercules, precisely focusing on meeting the demands of Special Operations. This version also incorporates the in-flight refueling probe, widely used to support Army helicopters in special missions.

Four of these aircraft, the newest version, the MC-130J Commando II, were spotted flying in the Mach Loop Area, which is a mountainous region close to the St. This area has enough space for aircraft to pass between one mountain and another, and is widely used by the American Air Force (USAF) and the Royal Air Force (RAF) in training, including fighter jets.

For the first time, four MC-130Js were captured flying together in this area, in a magnificent video that can be seen below:



