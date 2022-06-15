Ranking: see Brazilian clubs that spent the most on compensation in 2021

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro, Pedro Souza/Atltico and Mouro Panda/America See how Cruzeiro, Atltico and America are in the remuneration ranking in 2021

Brazilian clubs have increased spending on compensation in the last year. which shows the survey carried out by the consultancy Convocados, in partnership with XP. The report was released on Tuesday (14).

Clubs that spent the most on compensation in 2021 According to the survey, the increase was 24.1% compared to the 2020 season. The numbers were presented after analyzing the financial statements released by the clubs. See below the ranking of the teams that spent the most.

Palmeiras was the team with the highest remuneration in 2021. The club spent BRL 395 million, an increase of BRL 160 million compared to 2020. According to the report, part of the growth is due to the bonuses paid for achievements (two Libertadores last year).

Atltico, champions of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship in 2021, had the same “problem”. Last year, Atltico spent R$289 million on compensation, an increase of R$74 million over the previous season.

Cruzeiro, in turn, had the biggest reduction among the 26 clubs listed. The celestial team greatly reduced the sheet from 2020 to 2021, reaching R$78 million (R$46 million less). America, which returned to Serie A in 2021, invested more than twice as much to perform well in the elite division of Brazilian football. In 2020, Coelho spent BRL 25 million on salaries. The following year, the amount was R$ 55 million.

The study also highlighted Internacional and Santos. Both teams managed to control spending and reduced investments compared to the previous year (they were the only Serie A teams that cut part of the payments).

Spending below income

The study also highlighted the commitment of clubs’ income to remuneration. Ava was the only team that spent more than 100% of the amount received in 2021 (133%). The end result, however, was satisfactory, as the team reached the goal and moved up to Serie A.

The report says that Atltico managed to commit “only” 57% of revenues thanks to the awards obtained last season (Galo raised more than R$145 million in 2021). The reduction in relation to 2020 was highlighted, since that year the club spent more than it received (139%).