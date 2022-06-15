Realme V20 5G official with Dimensity 700 and 6.5″ screen – All in Technology

Realme has made a new 5G smartphone official in China, the Realme V20 5G. It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 × 1600 pixels) and a 5MP front camera. There’s also a 13MP main rear camera and a 0.3MP secondary lens (macro or depth).

In terms of hardware, the Realme V20 features the Dimensity 700 processor. Manufactured by MediaTek, this chip not only offers good performance to the smartphone but also supports state-of-the-art 5G networks. In addition, the hardware comes with a Mali-G57 GPU along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

To keep everything running, the device has a massive 5,000 mAh battery that accepts charging up to 10W. The model also includes a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones and is just 8.1mm thick. However, Realme chose not to add a biometric reader for unlocking.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution (720 × 1600 pixels)

6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution (720 × 1600 pixels) Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700

MediaTek Dimension 700 GPU: Mali-G57

Mali-G57 RAM: 4GB

4GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 13MP + 0.3MP

13MP + 0.3MP Frontal camera: 5MP

5MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 10W charging

5,000mAh with 10W charging System: not specified

not specified Others: P2 input for headphones, support for 5G networks

About availability, the Realme V20 5G costs CNY 999 (about R$ 755).