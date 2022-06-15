Realme V20 5G official with Dimensity 700 and 6.5″ screen – All in Technology

Realme has made a new 5G smartphone official in China, the Realme V20 5G. It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 × 1600 pixels) and a 5MP front camera. There’s also a 13MP main rear camera and a 0.3MP secondary lens (macro or depth).
In terms of hardware, the Realme V20 features the Dimensity 700 processor. Manufactured by MediaTek, this chip not only offers good performance to the smartphone but also supports state-of-the-art 5G networks. In addition, the hardware comes with a Mali-G57 GPU along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
To keep everything running, the device has a massive 5,000 mAh battery that accepts charging up to 10W. The model also includes a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones and is just 8.1mm thick. However, Realme chose not to add a biometric reader for unlocking.
Main specifications:
- Screen: 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution (720 × 1600 pixels)
- Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700
- GPU: Mali-G57
- RAM: 4GB
- Native Storage: 128GB
- Back camera: 13MP + 0.3MP
- Frontal camera: 5MP
- Drums: 5,000mAh with 10W charging
- System: not specified
- Others: P2 input for headphones, support for 5G networks
About availability, the Realme V20 5G costs CNY 999 (about R$ 755).