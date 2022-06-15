Record-breaking lightning strikes Artemis I launch pad, NASA says | Science

NASA, the US space agency, announced this week that a lightning flash of record intensity hit one of its launch complexes at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, while the Artemis I mission rocket was parked at the site (see photo below).
Despite the intensity of the phenomenon, the event did not cause damage for the mission’s Space Launch System (SNL) nor for the Orion capsule, which were in the complex for a test phase.
All this would have occurred in early April of this year, when lightning struck the lightning protection system of complex 39B. (see video above with other lightning records in the complex).
Lightning is recorded at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 2, 2022. — Photo: NASA
“There was a tremendous amount of energy that was transferred by this event,” said chief technology officer Carlos Mata, who designed the system for NASA.
“After more than 30 milliseconds, we still had almost 3,000 amps that were flowing through the ground. This particular event falls into that tiny percentage – less than 1% – that you just don’t expect to happen,” the expert added.
NASA explains that, by way of comparison, our high-voltage transmission lines typically carry less than 3,000 amps. to feed entire cities.
“When we started analyzing the data and realized that the system did what we had designed it to do, I don’t think I can describe how I felt, knowing that we didn’t let anyone down, that we did our due diligence, and we did it right.”
The Artemis mission to the Moon will use the SLS rocket. — Photo: NASA
Next Saturday, June 18, NASA should start another testing phase of Artemis I. According to the agency, on the occasion, the launch teams will rehearse operations to load the rocket’s tanks, they will carry out a complete test countdown. , among other technical procedures.
The Orion capsule from Artemis’s first unmanned mission is expected to be launched in the second half of this year.