Redmayne sabotaged Peru’s goalkeeper in the penalty shootout; watch

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the hero of Australia’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. In last Monday’s match (13) against Peru, he entered in the final minutes of extra time in place of Mathew Ryan and drew attention for being “dancing” before the Peruvians took the penalty – he took the last penalty and classified his country to the World Cup.

Yesterday, the Latin broadcaster ‘Movistar Deportes’ released a video that shows that Redmayne not only disturbed the Peruvian penalty takers, but also the goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

[#EXCLUSIVO??] The Movistar Deportes camera captured the precise moment when Australia’s archer Andew Redmayne played succesfully against Pedro Gallese and the Peruvian National Team. More images of RAS DE CANCHA today from 9:00 pm en #MixedZone (003 and 703 in HD). pic.twitter.com/gLCvar6Yix — Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 15, 2022

The footage shows that during the penalty shootout, Redmayne saw that Gallese had a bottle of water with notes of how Australians beat their penalties.

The ‘dancer’ goalkeeper noticed this and simply threw his co-worker’s bottle off the lawn – to take away that reference from the archer.

The sabotage was very effective as Australia secured themselves at the Qatar World Cup and Redmayne emerged a national hero.