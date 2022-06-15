‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ will be released on HBO Max; Check out the trailer!

After spending some time in theaters, the adaptation ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City‘ will be released on HBO Max.

the platform of streaming released a promotional trailer announcing the debut of the feature in its catalog. However, the exact day has not been released.

The production adapts the story of the first two games and, like the original, is set in 1998 and tells the events of Raccoon City being surrounded by zombies. Both the Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon City Police Department appear in the film.

The cast has Kaya Scodelario like Claire Redfield, Tom Hopper like Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia like Leon and lily gao like Ada Wong, Neal McDonough as William Birkin), Chad Rock like Richard Aiken and Donal Log like Brad Vickers.

In addition to driving, Roberts sign the script next to Greg Russo (‘Mortal Kombat 2021’).

Ever since Capcom released the title that ushered in the survival horror genre in 1996, ‘Resident Evil’ has become one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with over 100 million games sold worldwide. With almost 25 years of history, the series has gone far beyond video games and won film adaptations, in addition to having inspired attractions in theme parks. With six films produced by Constantin Film, ‘Resident Evil’ has grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the most profitable video game-based saga on the market.

