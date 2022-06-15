Revenue Auction has iPhone XR from R$ 1,000; see how to participate

The Federal Revenue auctions more than 60 items seized at Guarulhos International Airport. Among the merchandise are iPhone, iPad Mini, Apple Watch, bicycle, electronics, jewelry and even surfboard. Proposals can now be sent through the Revenue website. O auction It will be on the 28th of June.

To participate it is necessary to have the digital certificate to access the e-CAC. It is the second edition of the auction this year. All processes will be online. If you’re interested, check out the list of available merchandise and see how to participate.

Federal Revenue Auction

The Federal Revenue began to receive auction proposals on June 14th. Interested parties can participate until June 27, one day before the auction.

Both natural and legal persons can participate. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the goods to be auctioned – minus the jewels and precious stones – are allowed for visitation at the Guarulhos airport warehouse. Only today, the 15th, for individuals. And between the 21st and 23rd of June for legal entities.

15 people are allowed to enter at a time. Interested parties can also check the goods from the Federal Revenue’s auction directly on the website.

There you can check the entire auction notice. In addition, when clicking on the desired item, all information related to the product appears.

For example, an Iphone XR cell phone in red, with a minimum value of R$ 1 thousand. Clicking on the item also has the photo of the product. Among the items of greater value, some reach R$ 70 thousand in minimum value, such as jewelry and precious stones.

See some of the products available: