‘Riverdale’ Actor Murdered Mother, Had Plans to Kill Canada’s Prime Minister, Prosecutors Reveal – Monet

Actor Ryan Grantham at an event in 2013 (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Ryan Grantham murdered his own mother and had plans to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 24-year-old artist’s actions were revealed by prosecutors involved in his ongoing trial at the British Columbia Supreme Court in the Canadian city of Courtenay. According to the website of the local TV channel CBC News, Grantham admitted to his crimes and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Grantham composed the cast of the series ‘Riverdale’ – in the role of the character responsible for the car accident that takes the life of the father of the protagonist of the production. He still has on his resume the series ‘Supernatural’ and the first film in the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ franchise, released in 2010 – both productions filmed with him as a child.

Actor Ryan Grantham in a scene from the series Riverdale (Photo: Playback)

The actor murdered his mother, Barbara Waite, on March 31, 2020, by shooting her in the head, with her on her back, while playing the piano. Prosecutors in the case said that after the crime, he took money, bought marijuana, made explosives, made a Molotov cocktail and watched TV.

Then he covered his mother’s body with a sheet and went to sleep. The next day, he placed candles around his mother’s body and set out to murder Trudeau.

Ryan Grantham’s mother (Photo: Canadian Femicide Observatory)

The actor’s car had three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a map with directions to the prime minister’s home in Ottawa. However, after a few hours of driving, he changed his mind, considering massacres at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge and at the university where he studied.

He ended up giving up and going to a police station. At the scene, he approached a police officer and revealed: “I killed my mother”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: Instagram)

Barbara Waite’s body was found the day after the murder by her daughter Lisa Grantham. The actor’s sister went to the scene after her mother did not respond to her messages and phone calls. She stated when testifying at her brother’s trial: “How can I trust any personnel after my only brother executed my mother with her back?”

Grantham has not yet testified at the trial. Prosecutors in charge of the case said that when he came to terms with his crimes, he said he felt “hopeless” and had “a desire to commit violence” in the months leading up to his actions. He also had suicidal impulses, with outbursts of anger and anxiety attacks.

