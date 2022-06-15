Rizek sees invasion and intimidation at Botafogo CT as ‘bizarre’ and asks for banishment of organized groups: ‘Enough of this floodplain’

SportTV presenter, Andrew Rizek considered “bizarre” the invasion of fans of the organized Fúria Jovem on the morning of this Wednesday (15/6) to the Lonier Space, where players undergoing treatment in the physiotherapy department were charged and intimidated. The journalist called for action from the clubs.

“BIZARRE the invasion and intimidation in the CT of Botafogo. Clubs need to unite against something that is common to all of them. They need to clip the wings of organized groups that embrace violence. Ban them from stadiums. Cut out any kind of help or facilitation. Enough of this floodplain“, wrote Rizek on Twitter.

A group of 40 Fúria Jovem fans managed to access the Lonier Space and enter the internal departments, as there was no training on the fields – the activities of the squad are scheduled for the afternoon. The police were called to remove the protesters, but the atmosphere remains tense in the place.