Ronaldo comments on the possibility of Cruzeiro stadium in Betim

Ronaldo Fenômeno was questioned after meeting with governor Romeu Zema about the PPP proposal presented by the mayor of Betim, Vittorio Medioli, for the construction of a Cruzeiro stadium in the city. The former player and majority shareholder of SAF Celeste pointed out that his staff received the information on Tuesday (14), but that he will still know details.

The proposal, however, left the Phenomenon satisfied with the return of Cruzeiro’s credibility and the strength of the club’s brand, capable of enhancing opportunities for private and public initiative, also strengthening the economy of the state of Minas Gerais and its municipalities.

“I didn’t see it. In fact, I saw it on the internet. Gabriel (Lima, CEO of Cruzeiro) had access to it yesterday (Tuesday), I saw it earlier today, I didn’t have time, we had a lot of meetings during the day. very good to see that Cruzeiro is putting itself back in its rightful place, really bringing hope and credibility. I think that many groups looking at us as a strong enabler for any sector in the state is very important and I am happy with that, to see that Cruzeiro can be an important brand that big companies want to associate with”, said Ronaldo.

A meeting between Ronaldo and Medioli should take place in the coming days to present all the details of the proposal. The multipurpose arena, to be built in Betim from a public-private partnership (PPP) between the city hall and an international investorwill be located about 1.4 kilometers from the Partage mall, with exit to BRs 381, 262 and Via Expressa.

According to the mayor of Betim, Vittorio Medioli, the cost of building the arena is estimated at R$ 450 million, with a forecast of 24 months of construction. Among the interventions to make the construction of the arena feasible, there is the possibility of extending the Expressway, with a ready-made layout on an avenue with six lanes, three on each side.

“It would be between the highway loop and the extension of the Via Expressa. The tunnel is already ready and we are making the connection”, explained Vittorio Medioli.