Russia bans 29 British journalists and defense people from working in the country | World

Russia has banned dozens of British journalists, media and defense representatives from entering the country, the country’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

In a move that Moscow says is a response to Western sanctions and the “spreading of false information about Russia”, 29 journalists and members of British press organizations such as the BBC, the Sky News network and the Guardian newspapers and “Times” were specifically banned.

Another 20 British figures who Moscow says are linked to the defense sector were also banned from entering Russia.

“British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and the Donbas,” the ministry said in a statement.

“With their biased assessments, they also contributed to the growth of Russophobia in British society.”

The list includes top journalists, anchors, editors and senior managers, including the editors-in-chief of “The Times”, “Daily Telegraph”, “Independent” and “Guardian”.

Moscow has vowed to retaliate against foreign sanctions against Russian officials and bans on Russian press abroad.

The Russian government has already barred US and Canadian officials and journalists from entering the country.