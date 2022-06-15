Russia tells Ukraine to lay down arms at Battle of Severodonetsk

Russia’s Defense Ministry says civilians would be released through a humanitarian corridor.

247 – Russia has told Ukrainian forces hiding at a chemical factory in the city of Severodonetsk to lay down their arms by Wednesday. The military advance in the city shows Russia’s advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine, reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is calling for an increase in Western heavy weapons. The Ukrainian request is expected to be a hot topic at the NATO defense ministers’ meeting on Wednesday in Brussels.

Ukraine says more than 500 civilians are trapped alongside soldiers inside the Azot chemical plant, where its forces withstood Russian attacks.

The fighters must “stop their senseless resistance and lay down their weapons,” Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, told Interfax news agency.

Civilians would be released through a humanitarian corridor, Mizintsev said.

The Azot bombing repeats the earlier siege of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, where hundreds of fighters and civilians remained in hiding until they surrendered in mid-May and were transferred to other locations in Russian custody.

The Russian attack on Severodonetsk, a pre-war city of just over 100,000, is currently the main focus of the battle for full control of the Donbass region. .

Ukraine is still trying to evacuate civilians from Severodonetsk after Russian forces destroyed the last bridge over a river linking Severodonetsk with the city of Lysychansk, still under Ukrainian control.

Elsewhere in the Donbass, Ukraine says Russia plans to attack Sloviansk from the north and along a front near Bakhmut to the south.

