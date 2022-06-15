Russian victory in Severodonetsk marks advance in takeover of separatist east – 14/06/2022

The Ukrainian army admitted on Monday (13) that the Russians had expelled its soldiers from the center of Severodonetsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine and the scene of fighting for several weeks. This means a major victory for Russia, which has now focused its offensive on the breakaway region after its failed attempt to seize the capital Kiev.

Capturing the region gives the president Russian Vladimir Putin a reason to justify the invasion of Ukraine. Severodonetsk It is located in a strategic location, in the region of Luhansk, and now the way is made for that the Russians come to Kramatorskanother strategic city 100 km away, administrative capital of Donbass — now under Kiev’s control.

It is worth remembering that Russia has already conquered the port city of Mariupol, the main gateway to the Black Sea to access the eastern Ukrainian region.

The Russian army entered the city of Severodonetsk at the end of May, when it had a population of about 100,000, mostly Russians. Since 2014, the city has seen sporadic fighting with Russian-backed separatists trying to take control of the territory.

Severodonetsk and sister city Lysychansk were two of the last cities in Luhansk to house Ukrainian soldiers —Lysychansk is on the other bank of the Donets River. Both have suffered constant Russian bombing.

Second serhiy Haidaygovernor of the region of Luhansk, the “critical infrastructure of the city was destroyed by almost 100%”, while 90% of the houses were damaged, half of which are in ruins.

Now that they have taken control, in two or three days the Russians will install artillery units and bomb Lysychansk even more intensively.

The army Russian tries to control the route between the locations close to Lysychansk-Bakhmuta city that was heavily bombed, to establish a Hall. This would allow moving soldiers and materials from the east to the south, after the conquest of Mariupol, and keep the Crimean peninsula occupied.

industrial region

Severodonetsk is one of the most important cities in the province of Luganskfor being an industrial center dotted with factories and coal fields. Beside Donestskintegrates the mining basin of the Donbass.

It emerged in Soviet times around the Azot chemical factory, Ukraine’s largest, which would now be housing nearly 500 civilian refugees, including 40 children.

In recent years, factories in the region, largely chemical companies, have suffered production disruptions due to the conflict in Donbass. In neighboring Lisichansk there is an oil refinery, which belonged to Russian businessmen but has long since ceased to operate.

Severodonetsk is also known for starring in Ukraine’s first attempted secession, 20 years ago. A second attempt would come ten years later, in the spring and summer of 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.