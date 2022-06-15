Russia’s oil profit soars despite sanctions, study finds

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine led to convictions around the world and Tough sanctions aimed at shaking Moscow’s war chest. Still, the income Russia with fossil fuels, by far its biggest export, hit records in the first hundred days of its war against Ukrainedriven by windfall profits from oil sales amid rising prices, a new analysis shows.

Russia earned 93 billion euros, most likely a record, from its exports of oil, natural gas and coal in the first 100 days of its invasion of Ukraine, according to data analyzed by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Aira research entity based on Helsinki. About two-thirds of those gains, equivalent to about $97 billion, came from oil, and most of the rest from natural gas.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

“The current rate of profit is unprecedented because prices are unprecedented and export volumes are close to their highest levels on record,” said Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst who led the institute’s analysis.

Image taken on April 27 this year shows the headquarters of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned giant, in Moscow. Despite sanctions on Russian oil, state-owned company made record profits during the war Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

Exports of fossil fuels crucially enable Russia’s military deployment. In 2021, revenue from oil and gas alone accounted for 45% of Russia’s federal budget, according to the International Energy Agency. Revenue from Russia’s fossil fuel exports exceeds what the country is spending on its war in Ukraine, the research center estimated, a troubling finding as momentum favors Russia as its forces focus on key regional targets. amid shortages of weapons among Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian officials have urged countries and companies to completely cancel their trade with Russia.

“We are asking the world to do everything possible to weed out all possible funding from Putin and his war machine, but this is taking too long,” said Oleg Ustenko, one of the Ukrainian president’s economic advisers, from Kiev. Volodmyr Zelenskyabout the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has also been tracking exports from Russia, and Ustenko called the figures presented by the research center as conservative estimates. Yet the underlying finding is the same, he said: fossil fuels continue to finance Russia’s war.

“We managed to stop importing Russian caviar or Russian vodka, and that’s good, but definitely not enough. We need to stop importing Russian oil,” he said.

Evonik company plant, in Wesseling, Germany, on April 6th. The country is one of Russia’s biggest fossil fuel dependents but has imposed sanctions on Moscow in retaliation for the war. Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP

While Russia’s fossil fuel exports have started to decline a bit in volume as more countries and companies avoid doing business with Moscow, rising prices have more than offset the effects of that decline. The survey found that Russian export prices of fossil fuels were on average 60% higher compared to last year, even taking into account the fact that Russian oil is fetching about 30% lower in in relation to the values ​​practiced in the international market.

Europe, in particular, has struggled to get rid of Russian energy, while many countries send military aid to Ukraine. The European Union has made progress in reduce its natural gas imports from Russia, buying 23% less in the first 100 days of the invasion compared to the same period in the previous year. Still, the profit GazpromRussia’s state-owned natural gas giant, was double from a year ago thanks to higher gas prices, the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air found.

The EU also reduced its Russian oil imports, which fell by 18% in May. But this drop was offset by the India and hair United Arab Emirates, leaving the volume of Russian exports unchanged, the survey found. Indians have become significant importers of Russian oil, buying about 18% of the country’s exports in that 100-day period.

Learn more about Russian oil

You United States reduced Russia’s gains by banning all its imports of Russian fossil fuels. But even so, the US still imports refined petroleum products from nations like the Netherlands and India, which are most likely made with Russian oil, and so Americans continue to buy indirectly from the Russians.

In general, the China was Russia’s largest importer of fossil fuels in that 100-day period, surpassing Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. China imported more oil; O Japan was the biggest buyer of Russian coal.

Tighter bans are on the way. At the end of last month, the EU has agreed to apply an embargo that will cover approximately three quarters of Russian maritime oil exports to the region, but it will take six months for the measure to take effect. O UK said it would also phase out its oil imports from Russia by the end of the year. But Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, which receive Russian oil through pipelines, will not join the embargo. And European and American vessels will also continue to transport Russian oil.