Ryan Gosling appears in first image as Ken in the live-action ‘Barbie’

posted on 06/15/2022 18:41



(credit: Disclosure)

Warner Bros. released, this Wednesday (15/6), the first image of actor Ryan Gosling as the character Ken in the live-action of Barbie, inspired by the doll universe. The film is set to premiere on July 21, 2023.

In the photo, Ryan Gosling appears with platinum hair, tan and in good shape, dressed in a vest and jeans. The studio had already released the image of Margot Robbie as Barbie.

After the disclosure, the actor’s name reached the top of the most talked about topics of the moment on Twitter. Check out the reaction of netizens:

managed to make ryan gosling ugly pic.twitter.com/aWnJr9lcW1 — paiva (@paiva) June 15, 2022





ryan gosling’s tan o VEST BLEACHED HAIR CALVIN KLEIN’S UNDERPANTS ALL DETAILS — trash heroine (@heroinadolixo) June 15, 2022

To imagine that “Barbie” can be a good movie just because it has Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the cast and Greta Gerwig in the direction. pic.twitter.com/lAdolvc9PD — Cinematographe (@Cinematudoo) June 15, 2022





girlfriend: but baby are you going to change your personality AGAIN?!

face: ryan gosling is really mad in the doll movie. he is just like me — Happens (@Reckcast) June 15, 2022

First image of Ryan Gosling as Ken from “Barbie”. This is going to be either genius or completely stupid. pic.twitter.com/FidOSdiRGR — Salem (@rodrigosalem) June 15, 2022

“I will never watch that ridiculous Barbie movie” *Ryan Gosling is added to the cast of Barbie* Me and my homies in line at the cinema: pic.twitter.com/J4k2seJFjp — Falcon (@webtwittee) June 15, 2022





The film directed by Greta Gerwig also stars Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.