Ryan Gosling appears in first image as Ken in the live-action ‘Barbie’

Warner Bros. released, this Wednesday (15/6), the first image of actor Ryan Gosling as the character Ken in the live-action of Barbie, inspired by the doll universe. The film is set to premiere on July 21, 2023.

In the photo, Ryan Gosling appears with platinum hair, tan and in good shape, dressed in a vest and jeans. The studio had already released the image of Margot Robbie as Barbie.

After the disclosure, the actor’s name reached the top of the most talked about topics of the moment on Twitter. Check out the reaction of netizens:




The film directed by Greta Gerwig also stars Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

