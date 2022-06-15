Ryan Gosling makes his first appearance as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend

Warner Bros. released this Wednesday (15) the first image of actor Ryan Gosling (La La Land) as the character Ken for the movie Barbie, inspired by the universe of the doll. The film is set to premiere on July 21, 2023.

In the image, Gosling appears with platinum hair, tan and in good shape, dressed in a waistcoat and jeans. The studio had already released the image of Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) as Barbie.

The film directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) also stars Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Ryan Gosling will be Ken (disclosure) Margot Robbie will play Barbie (disclosure)