Sales of players to Europe fall and clubs will have to look for lifeguards

The sale of players by Brazilian clubs abroad has a strong downward trend due to the change in the European market. This will force Brazilian associations to adjust with the search for new revenues and cost control.

That’s what the report made by the consultancy Convocados and XP Investimentos on finance and organization of Brazilian football pointed out. The document was presented this Tuesday in a survey on the finances of 26 Brazilian clubs in 2021, in addition to a survey of the ecosystem of the main national sport.

Regarding the sale of athletes, the document shows that Brazilian clubs managed to raise R$ 1.155 billion with the negotiation of athletes during the last year. This amount reached R$ 1.316 billion in 2020, the height of the coronavirus pandemic. And it was at BRL 1.486 billion in 2019, which was the historical maximum amount.

More than that, there is a drop in investment in euros, the currency used by Europe, the main market. In European currency, the level was 183 million euros, the worst value in the last five years in terms of revenue.

“At the same time, there is a reduction in the financial volume traded in the last window, with a strong retraction in the most expensive negotiations. financial sustainability controls”, states the study by Convocados and XP.

The economist at the Convocados consultancy, César Grafietti, pointed out that the European market is already changing. “Europeans will buy less and less. The process is to hire more young people and directly from European markets,” he explained.

With this reduction, Brazilian clubs will have to bet on reducing costs and bet on other revenues to cover the difference. There has already been an increase in advertising revenue due to the entry of sectors such as betting and cryptocurrencies.

“Less money from the sale of athletes will force athletes to adjust. The club will not find R$ 100 million. It will be forced to structure itself or it will be taken to a debt increase process. clubs to organize themselves in some way. It induces a financial Fair Play that should already be in place. Clubs will look for alternatives. They will work better with revenues and costs”, said Grafietti.

By the study, few clubs had significant player sales revenue and used it to keep debt levels low. These are the cases of Athletico, Flamengo, Fluminense and Grêmio. And the study completes: “On the opposite side there are those who negotiated athletes, but saw the debts increase substantially, as in the case of Atlético MG, Corinthians, Cruzeiro.”

In the last five years, Flamengo was the club that raised the most with the negotiation of athletes, with a total of R$ 893 million. It is followed by São Paulo with R$729 million, with Palmeiras in third place with R$669 million.

But the clubs most dependent on player negotiation are Vasco, Grêmio, Fluminense, Botafogo and Red Bull Bragantino. By 2021, more than 25% of its revenue will come from trading athletes. São Paulo and Flamengo, clubs that raised the most with this item, have levels just below this percentage.

One of the points that can ease the crisis is the increase in advertising revenue. There was a growth of 48% in the collection with this item, which jumped to R$ 1.061 billion. That is, the clubs collected similar values ​​in marketing in relation to the negotiation of athletes. The problem is that this type of income is much more concentrated among the richest.