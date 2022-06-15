Santos performances: Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo leave the bench and guarantee victory | saints

Marcos Leonardo: after serving in the Brazilian under-20 team, the boy returned to Santos and was on the bench against Juventude. In the second half, however, he came on and scored the winning goal for Peixe by 2 to 1. Decisive, as almost always. Note: 7.5.

Angelo: the boy was also on the bench this Tuesday. And it was also decisive. Having recovered from a thigh injury, he is resuming his physical conditioning to return to the starting lineup. Meanwhile, he came on in the second half against Juventude and built the move for the second goal, with a beautiful assist for Marcos Leonardo. Note: 7.

Eduardo Bauermann: the defender had already tried in the first half, but only in the second managed to celebrate his goal for Santos. The head tied the match against Juventude. On defense, he performed well. Note: 7.

1 of 2 Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos’ winning goal — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos’ winning goal — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

View all player ratings saints:

john paul [GOL]: 6

auro [LAD]: 5

(Bruno Oliveira [MEC]: 6.5)

Maicon [ZAG]: 6.5

(Velazquez [ZAG]: 6)

Bauermann [ZAG]: 7

Felipe Jonathan [LAE]: 6

Rodrigo Fernandez [VOL]: 6

Vinicius Zanocelo [VOL]: 6.5

(Angelo [ATA]: 7)

Jhojan Julio [MEC]: 6

Lucas Braga [MEC]: 6

Ricardo Goulart [ATA]: 5

(Marcos Leonardo [ATA]: 7.5)

dry rwan [ATA]: 6

(Bryan Angle [ATA]: 6)

