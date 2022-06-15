São Paulo squad: Diego Costa travels, and Ceni has doubts in the defense | Sao Paulo

São Paulo ended, this Wednesday, the preparation to face Botafogo, on Thursday, at 16h, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team will have the return of Diego Costa, spared last Sunday due to edema in the thigh.

Besides him, Ceni will have Arboleda back. The defender returned from the Ecuador national team and should return to the starting lineup.

With that, coach Rogério Ceni has doubts to climb the defensive system, since in recent games Miranda stood out – he was the best on the field in the victory over América-MG.

With the four main defenders at his disposal, Ceni can maintain the three-back system, praised by the coach. The unknown is up to the chosen trio. Arboleda, Diego Costa and Léo are the favorites.

For the midfield, Ceni will also have reinforcements. Igor Gomes served suspension last Sunday and will now return to the starting lineup.

On the other hand, the coach loses Andrés Colorado again. After returning from a right thigh injury against América-MG, the steering wheel reported pain at the scene. Imaging tests diagnosed another lesion in the right rectus femoris of the thigh.

In this way, the list of embezzlement grows. In addition to Colorado, Ceni does not have Gabriel Sara, Talles Costa, Moreira, Alisson, Caio and Nikão available. Everyone is injured.

A probable team to face Botafogo has: Jandrei, Diego Costa (Miranda), Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.

São Paulo is looking for its first victory away from home in the Brasileirão. With 18 points, the team occupies the third position of the tournament.

