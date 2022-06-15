Scientists Discover Ecosystem Under Antarctica’s Ice Sheet; understand

posted on 06/14/2022 17:16



“We thought there was something wrong with the camera, but when the focus improved, we noticed a school of small arthropods,” said one of the researchers on the discovery – (Credit: Disclosure/NIWA/Craig Stevens)

A group of New Zealand scientists exploring a thick layer of ice in Antarctica discovered a new ecosystem, with species of animals living in a freshwater river.

In the midst of research investigating the consequences of climate change in the region, the team had to drill through a layer of the ice shelf. Rossand ended up encountering an unprecedented group of animals.

The species found living under the largest ice shelf in the world, with an area of ​​487,000 km², is in the same taxon as shrimp, lobster and crabs and measures about 5 millimeters.





the scientist of New Zealand National Institute of Water and Atmosphere(NIWAin the acronym in English), Craig Stevens, revealed to the British newspaper The Guardianwhich the team initially thought was an error.

“We thought there was something wrong with the camera, but when the focus improved, we noticed a school of small arthropods,” he said.

“We are extremely happy with the discovery,” he said. “Having all these animals swimming around our equipment means there’s an important ecosystem here.”

According to research leader Huw Horgan, the extensive network of freshwater rivers under the ice shelves in Antarctica was already known to science, but had not yet been investigated.

“Observing this river was like being the first to enter a hidden world”, celebrated the scientist.