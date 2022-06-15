Secretariat agrees with COLEPRECOR’s opinion; Look!

The Competition Directorate obtained access to the document signed by the CSJT Personnel Management Secretary, Janaína Luciana de Lima Gomes, agreeing with the opinion of the College of Presidents and Corregetors of TRTs (COLEPRECOR) so that the courts can define their positions in public tender notices .

As informed by the Board, COLEPRECOR issued a statement to the president of the CSJT claiming that the courts should exercise their respective autonomy when defining which positions should be prioritized.

The TRTs tender notices were authorized by the CSJT and the initial orientation was that the opportunities were intended for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) specialties.

In the document, the secretary suggests that the TRTs can have autonomy, respecting, however, “the amounts previously determined by the CSJT for each level (Analyst and Technician), in order to avoid losses in terms of expenditure planning, leaving unchanged the balances and budgetary limits already approved by SEOF”, he reports.

Now the document goes for consideration by the secretary general of the CSJT.

TRTs Contests – public notice published in Paraná

The TRT PR tender notice was published (TRT 9). The contest offers registration vacancies reserved for the following positions at medium and higher levels of training:

Middle level Judicial Technician – Administrative Area: CR;

Higher level Judicial Analyst – Judicial Area: CR; Judicial Analyst – Court Official Federal Appraiser: CR; AND Judicial Analyst – Accounting: CR.



Registration starts on June 20th and remains open until July 14th. The objective tests are scheduled for August 14th.

See more details of the announcement published here!

