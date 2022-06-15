Secretary of Education and Culture of Cardoso bans cell phones in schools

The City of Cardoso published a resolution banning the use of cell phones in the city’s schools. The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality last Thursday, the 9th, being justified by the Municipal Secretary of Education for the abusive use of telephone devices on the premises of the city’s educational institutions by students and employees.

According to Célia Regina de Mendonça, Municipal Secretary of Education and Culture of Cardoso, the ban was adopted after images from security cameras in schools found the abusive use of devices during class hours.

“Everyone knows that we have a monitoring system in schools in the city. What we have seen on the cameras does not match the good progress of the work. This decision was not only mine, but was taken together with the Municipal Education Council”, said Célia, in a video published on social networks.

According to the resolution, now, students who use the devices in schools will have their cell phones collected and kept under the custody of the school board. Returns will only be made to the parent or guardian, upon mandatory attendance at the school unit.

In the case of employees, Célia says that the use of the device will only be authorized in emergency cases. “In the case of the employee, his cell phone will not be taken away, but if he spends ten or 15 minutes on his cell phone, he will be notified. And in case of recidivism, you can face an administrative process,” she said.

Despite the ban, the resolution says that the use of the device by students can be done when the teacher notifies the parent of the use of the device at school for pedagogical purposes. “If there is a discipline that will use the cell phone as a learning complement, the father will be warned”.

In the case of employees, the use of the devices may occur in emergency cases or during educational activities. “We know that today everything we do is via cell phone, but it will be a judicious use”, completed Célia.

The discussion about cell phone use in educational institutions is old, but with the coronavirus pandemic and remote teaching, teachers heard by the report say that the use of the device has intensified within the classroom.

In Rio Preto, for example, a municipal law passed in 2010 prohibits the use of cell phones and electronic devices on the premises of the city’s classrooms . The measure is similar to the one adopted in the State of São Paulo in 2007, when a law prohibited students from using cell phones in state schools during class hours.

However, in 2017, this same law was modified. This is because the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) approved a project authorizing the use of cell phones for pedagogical purposes in schools. Since then, children and adolescents have been able to use devices in the classroom in pedagogical activities guided by educators in schools in the State of São Paulo.

The resolution

Art. 1st: It is forbidden for students and employees, during class or work hours, to use telephones and other similar electronic devices in school units belonging to the public basic education network of Cardoso.

Single paragraph: For civil servants who are part of the municipal public teaching staff, the ban also extends to pedagogical work hours (HTPC) carried out in the school unit.

Art. 2nd – Except for the prohibition set forth in the previous article, the use by servers of cell phones when duly authorized by the hierarchical superior and with the sole and exclusive purpose of meeting the interest of the service, as well as the use of the mentioned devices by the servers of the classes of teachers and pedagogical support class for the teaching staff during recess time.

Single paragraph: The use of apparatus and equipment for teaching purposes is also excluded from the fence.