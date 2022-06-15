see which deputy voted against the 17% limit for ICMS

By 307 votes in favor and one against, the plenary of the Chamber approved today — for the second time — the project that limits the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel to 17%. Now, the text goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The proposal had already been approved last night, when approval was given by 348 votes in favor and none against, but the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to redo the vote for safety, after the panel of the plenary have presented technical problems.

The ICMS proposal also limits the tax for electricity, public transport and telecommunications.

By limiting the collection of the tax, the project seeks to reduce the prices charged to the final consumer. In the Chamber, deputies even mentioned the possibility of reducing up to 11% in the electricity bill and up to 12% in the value of fuel.

Experts outside the government have been warning that limiting ICMS may not stop prices from escalating. This is because, at the other end, the increase in the cost of oil in the international market and the dollar against the real can keep fuels high.

The only deputy who voted “no” —that is, against the project that limits the collection of ICMS —was David Soares (União-SP).

See the list of deputies who voted “yea”:

Forward

Pastor Isidório (Avante-BA)

Tito (Avante-BA)

André Janones (Avante-MG)

Greyce Elias (Avante-MG)

Citizenship

Pastor Isidório (Avante-BA)

Tito (Avante-BA)

André Janones (Avante-MG)

Greyce Elias (Avante-MG)

MDB

Severino Pessoa (MDB-AL)

Célio Silveira (MDB-GO)

Jose Mario Schrein (MDB-GO)

Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA)

Victor Mendes (MDB-MA)

Valtenir Pereira (MDB-MT)

Olival Marques (MDB-PA)

Sergio Souza (MDB-PR)

Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ)

Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS)

Giovani Feltes (MDB-RS)

Marcio Biolchi (MDB-RS)

Rogério Peninha (MDB-SC)

Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP)

Enrico Misasi (MDB-SP)

Dulce Miranda (MDB-TO)

Young

Lucas Gonzalez (Novo-MG)

Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG)

Paulo Ganime (Novo-RJ)

Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS)

Gilson Marques (Novo-SC)

Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP)

Vinicius Poit (Novo-SP)

PCdoB

Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA)

Renildo Calheiros (PCdoB-PE)

Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ)

Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP)

PDT

Jesus Sergio (PDT-AC)

Félix Mendonça Jr (PDT-BA)

Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE)

Leonidas Cristino (PDT-CE)

Mauro Benevides Fº (PDT-CE)

Flavia Morais (PDT-GO)

Wolney Queiroz (PDT-PE)

Gustavo Fruet (PDT-PR)

Afonso Motta (PDT-RS)

Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS)

PL

Chap. Alberto Neto (PL-AM)

João C. Bacelar (PL-BA)

Bia Kicis (PL-DF)

Flavia Arruda (PL-DF)

Magda Mofatto (PL-GO)

Professor Alcides (PL-GO)

Victor Hugo (PL-GO)

Paulo Marinho Jr (PL-MA)

Domingos Savio (PL-MG)

Eros Biondini (PL-MG)

Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG)

Lincoln Portela (PL-MG)

Marcelo Alvaro (PL-MG)

José Medeiros (PL-MT)

Pastor Eurico (PL-PE)

Giacobo (PL-PR)

Paulo Martins (PL-PR)

Red (PL-PR)

Altineu Côrtes (PL-RJ)

Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ)

Gelson Azevedo (PL-RJ)

Helio Lopes (PL-RJ)

Luiz Lima (PL-RJ)

Major Fabiana (PL-RJ)

Soraya Santos (PL-RJ)

General Girao (PL-RN)

ColonelChrisóstom (PL-RO)

Silvia Cristina (PL-RO)

Bibo Nunes (PL-RS)

Giovani Cherini (PL-RS)

Marcelo Moraes (PL-RS)

Sanderson (PL-RS)

Caroline de Toni (PL-SC)

Colonel Armando (PL-SC)

Bosco Costa (PL-SE)

Captain Derrite (PL-SP)

Carla Zambelli (PL-SP)

Colonel Tadeu (PL-SP)

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP)

Jefferson Campos (PL-SP)

Marcio Alvino (PL-SP)

Miguel Lombardi (PL-SP)

Sastre Policeman (PL-SP)

Pr Marco Feliciano (PL-SP)

Rosana Valle (PL-SP)

Tiririca (PL-SP)

Eli Borges (PL-TO)

PP

Claudio Cajado (PP-BA)

MárioNegromonte Jr (PP-BA)

Ronaldo Carletto (PP-BA)

Celina Leão (PP-DF)

Da Vitória (PP-ES)

Evair de Melo (PP-ES)

Neucimar Fraga (PP-ES)

Adriano do Baldy (PP-GO)

Charles Evangelis (PP-MG)

Franco Cartafina (PP-MG)

Pinheirinho (PP-MG)

Dr. Luiz Ovando (PP-MS)

Teresa Cristina (PP-MS)

Cristiano Vale (PP-PA)

Átila Lira (PP-PI)

Margarete Coelho (PP-PI)

Christiane Yared (PP-PR)

Osmar Serraglio (PP-PR)

Pedro Lupion (PP-PR)

Ricardo Barros (PP-PR)

Christino Aureo (PP-RJ)

Felício Laterça (PP-RJ)

Lourival Gomes (PP-RJ)

LuizAntônioCorrêa (PP-RJ)

Beto Rosado (PP-RN)

Afonso Hamm (PP-RS)

Pedro Westphalen (PP-RS)

Angela Amin (PP-SC)

Laercio Oliveira (PP-SE)

Fausto Pinato (PP-SP)

PROS

Weliton Prado (PROS-MG)

Aline Sleutjes (PROS-PR)

PSB

Denis Bezerra (PSB-CE)

Israel Batista (PSB-DF)

Elias Vaz (PSB-GO)

Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA)

Vilson da Fetaemg (PSB-MG)

Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE)

Milton Coelho (PSB-PE)

Luciano Ducci (PSB-PR)

Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ)

Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ)

Heitor Schuch (PSB-RS)

Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB-SP)

Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP)

Tiago Andrino (PSB-TO)

PSC

Lauriete (PSC-ES)

Glaustin da Fokus (PSC-GO)

Aluisio Mendes (PSC-MA)

Leonardo Gadelha (PSC-PB)

Guiga Peixoto (PSC-SP)

PSD

Antonio Brito (PSD-BA)

Charles Fernandes (PSD-BA)

Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA)

Sergio Brito (PSD-BA)

Edilazio Junior (PSD-MA)

Stefano Aguiar (PSD-MG)

Sublieutenant Gonzaga (PSD-MG)

Fábio Trad (PSD-MS)

Junior Ferrari (PSD-PA)

André de Paula (PSD-PE)

Chap. Fábio Abreu (PSD-PI)

Julio Cesar (PSD-PI)

Marcos A. Sampaio (PSD-PI)

Sandro Alex (PSD-PR)

Sergeant Fahur (PSD-PR)

Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ)

Jones Moura (PSD-RJ)

Marcelo Calero (PSD-RJ)

Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ)

Expedito Netto (PSD-RO)

Renato Queiroz (PSD-RR)

Darci de Matos (PSD-SC)

Helio Costa (PSD-SC)

Ricardo Guidi (PSD-SC)

Fábio Mitidieri (PSD-SE)

Cezinha Madureira (PSD-SP)

Eleuses Paiva (PSD-SP)

Ricardo Silva (PSD-SP)

PSDB

Pedro Vilela (PSDB-AL)

Adolfo Viana (PSDB-BA)

Eduardo Barbosa (PSDB-MG)

Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS)

Dagoberto Nogueira (PSDB-MS)

Daniel Trzeciak (PSDB-RS)

Lucas Redecker (PSDB-RS)

Geovania de Sá (PSDB-SC)

Eduardo Cury (PSDB-SP)

Joyce Hasselmann (PSDB-SP)

Samuel Moreira (PSDB-SP)

Vanderlei Macris (PSDB-SP)

Vitor Lippi (PSDB-SP)

PSOL

Aurea Carolina (PSOL-MG)

Vivi Reis (PSOL-PA)

Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ)

Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS)

Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP)

Luiza Erundina (PSOL-SP)

EN

Leo de Brito (PT-AC)

Jorge Solla (PT-BA)

Joseildo Ramos (PT-BA)

Valmir Assunção (PT-BA)

Waldenor Pereira (PT-BA)

Zé Neto (PT-BA)

Luizianne Lins (PT-CE)

Erika Kokay (PT-DF)

Helder Salomão (PT-ES)

Zé Carlos (PT-MA)

Odair Cunha (PT-MG)

Father João (PT-MG)

Patrus Ananias (PT-MG)

Rogério Correia (PT-MG)

Vander Loubet (PT-MS)

Airton Faleiro (PT-PA)

Beto Faro (PT-PA)

Friar Anastacio (PT-PB)

Flávio Nogueira (PT-PI)

Rejane Dias (PT-PI)

Bohn Gass (PT-RS)

Maria do Rosario (PT-RS)

Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS)

João Daniel (PT-SE)

Alencar Santana (PT-SP)

Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP)

Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP)

Nilto Tatto (PT-SP)

Rui Falcao (PT-SP)

Vincent (PT-SP)

Célio Moura (PT-TO)

PTB

Dr. Soraya Manato (PTB-ES)

Paulo Bengtson (PTB-PA)

Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ)

PV

Patriot

Alcides Rodrigues (Patriota-GO)

Dr. Frederico (Patriota-MG)

Fred Costa (Patriota-MG)

We can

Raimundo Costa (Podemos-BA)

Maurício Dziedrick (Podemos-RS)

Sgt. Alexandre (Podemos-SP)

Tiago Dimas (Podemos-TO)

Network

Túlio Gadêlha (Rede-PE)

Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR)

Republicans

Nivaldo Albuquerq (Republican-AL)

Silas Câmara (Republican-AM)

Alex Santana (Republican-BA)

Marcelo Nilo (Republican-BA)

Márcio Marinho (Republican-BA)

Julio Cesar Ribeir (Republican-DF)

Luis Miranda (Republican-DF)

Amaro Neto (Republican-ES)

João Campos (Republican-GO)

Cleber Verde (Republican-MA)

Gil Cutrim (Republican-MA)

Ale Silva (Republican-MG)

Gilberto Abramo (Republican-MG)

Lafayette Andrada (Republican-MG)

Léo Motta (Republican-MG)

Dr. Leonardo (Republican-MT)

Edna Henrique (Republican-PB)

Wilson Santiago (Republican-PB)

Augusto Coutinho (Republican-PE)

Ossesio Silva (Republican-PE)

Silvio Costa Filho (Republican-PE)

Marina Santos (Republican-PI)

Aroldo Martins (Republican-PR)

Jorge Braz (Republican-RJ)

Jhonatan de Jesus (Republican-RR)

Carlos Gomes (Republican-RS)

Liziane Bayer (Republican-RS)

Gustinho Ribeiro (Republican-SE)

Herculano Passos (Republican-SP)

Marcos Pereira (Republican-SP)

Maria Rosas (Republican-SP)

Milton Vieira (Republican-SP)

Ricardo Izar (Republican-SP)

Roberto Alves (Republican-SP)

Roberto de Lucena (Republican-SP)

Vinicius Carvalho (Republican-SP)

Solidarity

Lucas Vergilio (Solidaried-GO)

Zé Silva (Solidaried-MG)

Aureo Ribeiro (Solidaried-RJ)

union Brazil