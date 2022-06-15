Selena Gomez opens up about exposing her personal life

Selena Gomez went through difficult times, but they were valid (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

news summary:

Selena Gomez opened up about having her life exposed

Singer evaluates it as a learning moment

Actress recalled relationship with Justin Bieber and romance with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez remains famous, but in a more discreet way compared to the way it was between 2015 and 2020, when her relationships, crises and breakups were much exposed by the media. Her controversial relationship with Justin Bieber and then her relationship with The Weeknd – the artist’s personal life was the focus of the news.

Single, Selena Gomez gave an interview to a podcast of the American magazine “Hollywood Reporter” and talked about overexposure. For her, although it was very difficult, it was a learning moment.

“It was necessary for me to go through these things. I still had a lot of soul knowledge to go through. By no means, I don’t have my life planned out, but I know that during that time I was learning a lot about myself. I was, you know, obviously going through a very difficult breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I going and what’s going to happen?”

Selena Gomez says exposure became learning

Selena Gomez even commented that she does not identify with the songs she released at that time, as it would be more like an imposition of the record company. In the midst of it all, she had the personal issues that turned her life into a hurricane.

The singer added: “It was just all these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of started – I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney issues. It was really really hard.”

Selena, however, highlighted that the difficult moments were valid for professional growth. “But being on the other side, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me. It’s allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any kind of absurdity or disrespect in any way, and I’m very proud of how I came out of that. “, completed the star of the series “Only Murders In The Building”.