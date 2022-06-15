Selena Gomez recalls overexposure of her breakup with Justin Bieber: “I needed to pass”

29-year-old Selena Gomez is literally riding a more mature and conscious wave of her career. The famous, who participates in several important projects and who has already declared to be working on a new album, recalled some controversial phases of her life in 2015, during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter podcast.

++Selena Gomez receives praise from US President Joe Biden at the White House: “Thank you for everything”

Controversies, barbs and song lyrics for the ex, were the most intertwined points of Selena Gomez’s career. Her yo-yo relationship with Justin Bieber, which lasted about 6 years, also made newspaper headlines for a long time.

++Selena Gomez announces that she is working on a new album: “I am 1000% open to a tour”

“It was necessary for me to go through these things. I still had a lot of soul knowledge to have. By no means, I don’t have my life planned out, but I know that during that time I was learning a lot about myself. I was, you know, obviously going through a very difficult breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I going and what’s going to happen?”

Mature, as she describes herself, in search of continuous evolution, Selena says that her old songs no longer have to do with her. The process of understanding a musical and artistic career contributed to this.

“It was just all these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of started – I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney issues. It was really very difficult”, he confessed.

Undoubtedly, the artist thanked the troubled period she lived and reaffirmed that she is living her best phase, owner of her own wills and limitations. “But being on the other side, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me. It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t condone any kind of absurdity or disrespect in any way, and I’m very proud of how I came out of that,” she concluded.

Don’t forget to like our pageon Facebook, on twitter and alsoon Instagramfor morePaiPee news.