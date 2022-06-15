Semi-Autonomous Cars Involved in 392 Accidents in 1 Year in the US | Innovation

Semi-autonomous cars, which have systems to help drivers drive, were involved in 392 accidents between July 2021 and May 2022 in the United States. During the period, five people died and another six were seriously injured as a result of these collisions.

The information is present in an unprecedented report published this Wednesday (15) by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the document, the cars of Tesla are involved in about 70% of accidents. The company was founded by billionaire Elon Musk and has about 830,000 semi-autonomous vehicles in circulation in the US.

Tesla car accidents occurred while systems like Autopilot and “Full-Self Driving” were active. Despite their names, they don’t make cars drive themselves and drivers must always be on the lookout to intervene.

Next up is Honda, which has reported 90 accidents. The company claims to have 6 million vehicles in circulation in the US with driving assistance resources. Subaru recorded 10 accidents and the other automakers had 5 or fewer cases.

The records were submitted by the automakers due to an order made by the NHTSA in June 2021. The agency determined that more than 100 companies must report accidents and analyzes the data to assess the need to create new regulations.

The agency warned that it is not possible to compare companies because the report does not take into account the number of semi-autonomous vehicles of each company or the total distance traveled by them.

The NTHSA report also provided information about accidents involving fully autonomous cars, which are not yet sold. In one year, 130 collisions were reported by 25 companies that are testing these vehicles.

One person was seriously injured in these accidents, according to the document. In 108 collisions with self-driving cars, no one was injured.