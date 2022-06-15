Serasa Experian opens 100 jobs in the area

The technology market continues to grow, and in Brazil there are also great opportunities for those who work in this area. THE Serasa Experiana credit analysis and information company, is offering 100 job vacancies for technology professionals.

More than 30 of them are for the developer position (front-end and back-end), but there are also opportunities in other positions from analyst to executive manager. Contractors will be able to work in a flexible 100% remote or hybrid model.

The crowding will be in cities across the country, such as Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Belém (PA), Blumenau (SC), Brasília (DF), Chapecó (SC), Curitiba (PR), Fortaleza (CE), Salvador ( BA), among others.

In addition to salary, the company offers benefits such as:

Training focused on technology and agile methodologies;

Medical and dental plan (for employees and their dependents);

Food and meal vouchers;

Life insurance;

annual profit sharing;

Private pension;

Gympass and

Transportation vouchers.

how to sign up

To register and earn your spot at Serasa Experian, access the company’s career portal. Then, go to the job posting you are looking for and click on the “I am interested” link to apply.