Single-aisle aircraft with the longest range on the market will take off for the first time

The first flight of the A321XLR, the longest-range single-aisle aircraft on the market. The takeoff of the model will mark the beginning of operational testing of this variant of the A321, which is expected to enter service in the next few years.

The aircraft’s first flight will take off from Hamburg, Germany, the final production site for the A320 family aircraft. The company has not yet released details of the operation, as it will depend on favorable weather conditions to take place.

In early May, Airbus released images of the first aircraft to receive the company’s colors:

The A321XLR

The A321XLR promises to be more efficient, using less fuel and flying even further than its predecessor. Check out some features of the aircraft:

Range up to 4,700 nautical miles or 8,700 kilometers;

15% more range than the A321LR;

Capacity for up to 220 passengers;

equipped with the Airspace Cabin: exclusive Airbus cabin design, which offers more comfort to passengers;

Consumes 30% less fuel than the competition;

Possibility to add an optional fuel tank.

From Guarulhos, the aircraft will be able to reach any of the destinations within the clear area of ​​the map:

Will we soon see the aircraft operating in Brazil?